Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $849.13. 437,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,279. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $875.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

