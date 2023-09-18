Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Decreased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,368,000 after buying an additional 276,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $136.45. The company had a trading volume of 82,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,110. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

