Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. 284,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,236. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

