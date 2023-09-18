Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.65. 90,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,563. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

