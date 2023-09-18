iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $448.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,423. The stock has a market cap of $347.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.