First Bank & Trust Has $440,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CASY stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.04. 89,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,571. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.22 and a 12 month high of $283.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

