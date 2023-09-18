7,472 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $228,207,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $370.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.20 and its 200 day moving average is $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.