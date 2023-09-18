First Bank & Trust Buys 1,288 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.82. 2,486,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

