First Bank & Trust Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.82. 448,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,558. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

