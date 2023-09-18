Omega Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.77. 459,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,882. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

