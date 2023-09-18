Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,720. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average of $213.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

