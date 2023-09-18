BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $534.83. 125,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,172. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.