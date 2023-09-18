Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 17,909 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 253.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,341,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $761.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.