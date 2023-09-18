Beacon Wealthcare LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

