Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.36. 23,277,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,725,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5,074.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

