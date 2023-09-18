Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,863. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.00.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

