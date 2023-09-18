MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FBND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,977. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.