MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.30. 643,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

