Sunburst Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.77. The stock had a trading volume of 125,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,946. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average of $193.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

