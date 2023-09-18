Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $1.73 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $107.26. 322,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,349. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

