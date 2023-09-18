58,053 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.7% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 466.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

CIBR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.38. 336,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,346. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

