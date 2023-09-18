Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $638,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,673. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

