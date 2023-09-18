Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.71. 142,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,060. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

