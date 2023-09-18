Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 797,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 170,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,104. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The business had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,904,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 323,746 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 668,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

