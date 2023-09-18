Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.87. 123,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,514. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

