Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $415,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Lennar were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 1.8 %

LEN traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.