Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

USB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.70. 2,716,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,209,797. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

