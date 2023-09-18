Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,911 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.71. 135,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,060. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

