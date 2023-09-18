Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $3,133,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CMI traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $236.40. 105,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average of $234.73. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.