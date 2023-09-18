Affiance Financial LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,117. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

