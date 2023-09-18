Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $560.19. 196,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $248.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.89.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

