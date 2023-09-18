Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,647 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.55. The company had a trading volume of 473,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

