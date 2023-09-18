Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $6.76 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $35.10. 310,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.