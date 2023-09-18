Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Broadcom by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,011,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,209,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $849.13. The company had a trading volume of 437,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $875.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.54. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

