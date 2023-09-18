Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.64. 170,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,331. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

