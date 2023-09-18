30,642 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 363,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

