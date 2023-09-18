QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

