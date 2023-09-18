QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.90.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
