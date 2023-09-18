Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 249,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

