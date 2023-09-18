180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $559.10. 163,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $551.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

