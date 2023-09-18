180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after buying an additional 2,304,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after buying an additional 3,322,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.67. 8,100,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

