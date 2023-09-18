Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 583,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,982,139 shares.The stock last traded at $21.24 and had previously closed at $21.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

