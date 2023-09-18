QUASA Price Up 24.5% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $140,397.13 and $1,089.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,241.22 or 1.00024369 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0011912 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,906.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

