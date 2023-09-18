Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $15.96

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $16.76. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 3,119 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CALT. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 44.80% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

