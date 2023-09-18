J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $125.79

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.79 and last traded at $125.89, with a volume of 144983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -746.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,283. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

