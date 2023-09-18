Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 518,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,841. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

