Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 96 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.90. 107,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

