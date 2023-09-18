1,103 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.07. 151,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,925. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

