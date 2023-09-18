Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 566 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 62,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 123,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 105,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,928. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

