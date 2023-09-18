Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 301.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,746 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,000. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,898,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of -215.99 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

