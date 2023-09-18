Seabridge Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,829 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 501% compared to the typical volume of 804 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 743,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 229,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,885,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,311,000 after buying an additional 213,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. 238,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

